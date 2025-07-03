Police looking for help after man found shot to death near I-10 and 75th Avenue in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police are asking the public for help after a man was found dead in west Phoenix Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the area near I-10 and 75th Avenue around 8:30 a.m. after a caller reported seeing a man inside a tent not moving.

The man was pronounced dead after officers arrived.

The victim, who has not been identified, had reportedly been shot.

Phoenix police say they are working on building a time frame on when the shooting occurred, and they are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or leave an anonymous tip on their website.