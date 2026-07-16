Mesa police release video showing suspect in May 2025 homicide

MESA, AZ — Mesa police are continuing to investigate a May 2025 stabbing that left a man dead, and new video footage has been released that appears to show the suspect.

On Thursday, the Mesa Police Department released surveillance camera clips from the morning of May 12, 2025, when 47-year-old Jerry Dietch was found dead in an alley near Mesa Drive and Broadway Road.

Provided by Mesa PD Jerry Dietch

Dietch was found with obvious signs of trauma, and police said at the time that he appeared to have been stabbed.

Video from the scene shows an "unidentified man" in the area before running from the scene around the time that the homicide occurred.

Watch the video provided by police in the video player above.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mesa PD at 480-644-2211.

“Even the smallest detail may assist investigators,” police say.