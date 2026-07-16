Man dead after shooting at Phoenix house party early Thursday morning

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Thursday morning.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, officers responded around 6 a.m. to reports of a shooting at a home near 32nd Street and Shea Boulevard.

Officers say they found a man with serious injuries upon arrival. He was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said detectives are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377). Tipsters can remain anonymous.