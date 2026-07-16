Castle Hill Partners kicks off home sales at $1B Saddleback community in Peoria

Austin-based Castle Hill Partners is kicking off home sales at Saddleback, its new $1 billion, 5,300-acre master-planned community in northwest Peoria.

The first two homebuilders to build the first 572 homes at Saddleback are Miami-based Lennar Corp. and Scottsdale-based Taylor Morrison Home Corp.

Taylor Morrison has six model homes ranging between 1,575 and 3,877 square feet for homes priced from the mid-$400,000s to the mid-$600,000s.

In August, Lennar will introduce its model homes at Saddleback, with plans to build 289 homes ranging between 1,830 and 3,253 square feet.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.