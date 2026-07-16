Child found dead after being reported missing from Salt River-Pima Maricopa Indian Community

Salt River-Pima Maricopa Indian Community police say a child was found dead after being reported missing on Sunday.

Officials say a 13-year-old boy was reported missing on Sunday evening.

Hours later, officers who responded to the call located the child dead in an irrigation canal area near Gilbert and Thomas roads.

Crews from the Salt River Fire Department, the Mesa Police Department, and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office assisted in the search.

Police say there were no obvious signs of foul play, and the child reportedly had medical conditions.

The investigation is ongoing.