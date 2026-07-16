Huge industrial park planned on Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community land

A California developer has plans to build a massive industrial park on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community.

Los Angeles-based Majestic Realty Co. announced July 7 that it has signed a 99-year ground lease for a nearly 1 million-square-foot project on the northeast corner of Pima Road and McDonald Drive off Loop 101. It's between Talking Stick Resort and Scottsdale Community College.

Warehousing, distribution, light manufacturing, assembly, and wholesale sales are among the uses for the 59-acre site that is anticipated to break ground in 2027.

The development will include up to eight buildings, with the smallest being 63,000 square feet and the largest building being just under 200,000 square feet, Majestic Realty Co. Vice President Tanner Tremaine told the Business Journal.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.