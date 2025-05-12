Police investigating 'homicide' after man found dead in Mesa alley

MESA, AZ — Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in Mesa alley.

On Monday morning, Mesa police officers were called to the area of Mesa Drive and Broadway Road for reports of a body.

When officers arrived, they located the body of a man.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene to further investigate.

