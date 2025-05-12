Watch Now
Police investigating 'homicide' after man found dead in Mesa alley

MESA, AZ — Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in Mesa alley.

On Monday morning, Mesa police officers were called to the area of Mesa Drive and Broadway Road for reports of a body.

When officers arrived, they located the body of a man.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene to further investigate.

ABC15 is working to get more information and will update this story when it becomes available.

If you have any information about the case contact the Mesa Police Department.

