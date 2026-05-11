Man wanted for murder in Utah arrested in Phoenix, accused of assaulting officer

PHOENIX — A call about a 20-year-old shoplifting suspect in Phoenix turned violent and led police to find a fugitive wanted for murder, according to court paperwork.

Court records say on May 2, 20-year-old Adam Velasquez stole a Gatorade from a Lowe’s near Interstate 17 and Thunderbird Road. When an officer contacted him and took him to the ground, court records allege Velasquez assaulted both an officer and Lowe’s employee. It’s alleged Velasquez kneed both the officer and Lowe’s employee. The court paperwork notes the Phoenix officer hit Velasquez with four closed fists to the left cheek to “gain compliance.”

Phoenix Police later learned Velasquez has an outstanding felony warrant out of Utah for a homicide, according to court documents.

Ogden police tell ABC15 that Velasquez was wanted in connection with a homicide in the Utah city on September 21st, 2024. They say two other people were involved, with one of the two already pleading guilty to the charges, and the other person going to trial in connection with the homicide. Police in Utah have been looking for Velasquez since the murder took place.

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The court paperwork also checked a box noting Velasquez was “presently on probation, parole or any other form of release involving other charges or convictions” for a homicide in Nevada, and noted a body-worn camera from Nevada helped Phoenix Police confirm his identity.

Velasquez was held on a $1 million cash-only bond,

Phoenix Police told ABC15, “On May 2, 2026, officers contacted an adult male, later identified as 20-year-old Adam Velazquez, during a shoplifting call at a business near 29th Avenue and Thunderbird Road. During the call, Velasquez assaulted an officer and resisted arrest after he was contacted due to the shoplifting. It appears Velazquez was booked on an outstanding felony warrant and charges stemming from this incident.”