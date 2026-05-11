Hospitality company behind Gadzooks to open a permanent 'Poolboy Taco' location in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Poolhouse Group is opening its first permanent location of ‘Poolboy Taco’ in Phoenix!

If you're not already familiar, Poolhouse Group is the hospitality company behind Gadzooks Enchiladas & Soup, led by Aaron Pool.

Poolhouse Group 'Poolboy Taco' location in Phoenix.

Poolboy Taco has gained popularity by making appearances at local events and the Aspen Food & Wine Festival.

The new standalone restaurant is said to take over the former Gadzooks near 40th Street & Camelback Road. The menu focuses on “personality-driven tacos” served on the restaurant’s signature “50/50” tortilla that’s a blend of corn and flour.

Poolhouse Group Inside 'Poolboy Taco' in Phoenix.

“The namesake Poolboy Taco sets the tone with tomatillo chicken, sweet-and-spicy cornbread, jalapeño ranch, honey glaze, and cotija,” read the news release sent to ABC15 announcing the location’s opening date. Other featured tacos on the menu include:

The Ric has pinto beans, onion, and jack cheese.

has pinto beans, onion, and jack cheese. The Ron has spicy black beans, onion, and cheddar.

has spicy black beans, onion, and cheddar. The Duke, which has bacon, smashed potato, egg, and cheddar.

which has bacon, smashed potato, egg, and cheddar. The menu also features comfort favorites such as enchiladas and burritos, along with desserts like carrot cake and cookies. Guests can enjoy a selection of drinks, including frozen cocktails, margaritas, and draft beer.



Poolhouse Group Menu items at 'Poolboy Taco' in Phoenix.

The release shared that the restaurant covers just over 2,100 square feet and is designed to seat approximately 50 guests across the interior lounge, dining areas, and outdoor patio.

“Poolboy is really about capturing that feeling of being somewhere that offers a sense of content, where you don’t have to overthink things, and the prices just work,” said Aaron Pool in a news release. “We wanted to build a spot that feels easy and fun, but still intentional in every detail, and I think we nailed it.”

