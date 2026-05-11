WATCH: Community celebrating legacy of Verrado High School music teacher

BUCKEYE, AZ — A Buckeye music teacher is preparing to take her final bow after nearly two decades of shaping students far beyond the band room.

The Verrado High School community reached out to ABC15, hoping to celebrate the impact Tracey Meldrum has had along the way.

Meldrum founded the band program at Verrado back in 2006 with just nine students. Since then, she’s helped grow it into an award-winning program with nearly 100 members, one state championship, and a reputation for creating a welcoming space where students could find confidence, connection, and purpose through music.

She's also taken her students to perform across the world.

Now, as she retires from education to become a theater music director, former students, parents, and colleagues say her legacy can’t be measured in simply trophies or performances, but in the generations of kids she helped guide and inspire.

ABC15's Cameron Polom followed Meldrum during her final weeks on campus and heard from students whose lives continue to carry her rhythm. Watch the full story in the video player above.