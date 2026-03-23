Man arrested for allegedly pointing gun at Phoenix Police helicopter

PHOENIX — A man has been arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at a Phoenix Police Department helicopter.

At around 10:15 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the area of 16th and Roosevelt streets for reports of a person with a gun.

According to court documents, when the police helicopter arrived over the scene and located the suspect matching the description provided, the man pointed a handgun toward the helicopter.

The air unit then saw the man throw the gun over a fence.

When officers arrived at the scene on the ground, the suspect was located and was uncooperative with commands.

Police deployed a pepper ball, which caused the man to become cooperative.

He was then arrested and booked into jail to face multiple charges, including aggravated assault on an officer and misconduct involving weapons by a prohibited possessor. He has been identified as Jordan Garcia Morales.

This is the third recent incident where a suspect pointed or fired a weapon at a police helicopter.

On March 16, three people were detained after multiple rounds were fired at a Phoenix police helicopter near 36th and Van Buren streets.

Then on Sunday, March 22, a suspect was shot by officers after he reportedly fired a gun multiple times at a police helicopter near 44th Street and Thomas Road.

The investigation into all of the shootings remains ongoing.