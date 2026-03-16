Three detained after shots fired at Phoenix police helicopter near 36th and Van Buren streets

PHOENIX — Multiple people were detained after an incident involving shots being fired at a law enforcement helicopter early Monday morning in Phoenix.

According to Phoenix Police Department officials, officers were first called to the scene near 36th and Van Buren streets around 1:30 a.m. for reports of gunfire.

A Phoenix PD helicopter was flying overhead to monitor the scene when "multiple rounds" were fired at the helicopter.

Three people at the scene were detained, including one who was not compliant. Officers reportedly used a less-lethal tool to take that person into custody, and that person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

It's unclear whether any of the shots struck the helicopter, but police say no officers or community members were injured during the incident.