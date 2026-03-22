Police investigating critical incident near 38th Street and Thomas Road Sunday morning in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a critical incident situation reported early Sunday morning near 38th Street and Thomas Road in Phoenix.

Details remain limited, and officials have not yet confirmed what led to the incident.

The Phoenix Police Department has not released additional information at this time, but ABC15 crews have confirmed a police helicopter has landed in a parking lot of a shopping center following the incident.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

This is a developing situation, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.