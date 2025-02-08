Man accused in Lauren Heike's death facing new charges 

The man accused in a high-profile Valley murder case is now facing new felony charges. ABC15 obtained a grand jury indictment filed one week ago, which charges Zion Teasley with sexual exploitation of a minor.

The indictment alleges the now 24-year-old committed those crimes years before being accused of the murder of Lauren Heike.

Heike's death was a murder case that rocked the Valley in April 2023. The 29-year-old was attacked while on a north Phoenix trail and stabbed more than a dozen times.

"I can’t imagine what the family is going through, that this happened to such a lovely person that seemed to have such an amazing life," said neighbor Kathleen Tomes one year after Heike's death.

It was DNA from Heike's shoe found at the scene that helped lead Phoenix police to suspect Teasley.

Police arrested Teasley, who is still in custody and facing a first-degree murder charge. But this week ABC15 learned he is now facing 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. The indictment alleges this happened between March 2019 and July 2020.

While his arraignment isn’t until February 12, Teasley did have his initial appearance in front of a judge. At one point, Teasley raised his hand and asked multiple questions.

"What is sexual exploitation of a minor?," asked Teasley.

"So, in your case, I don't know if it's possession of certain materials that are considered to be sexually exploitive of a minor," said the judge. "The only thing I have in your matter is the indictment."

The judge also said that this case did go through a Grand Jury.

This marks Teasley’s third case in Superior Court, back in August County Attorney also charged him in a separate assault and burglary case from January 2020.

The murder trial for Heike's case is currently set for October 2025.