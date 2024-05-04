One year since suspect arrested in Lauren Heike's murder

This weekend marks one year since 22-year-old Zion Teasley was arrested, and accused of the murder of 29-year-old Lauren Heike.

Phoenix Police said Heike was stabbed over a dozen times on a popular North Phoenix hiking trail on the morning of April 28, 2023. With the trial for Teasley still over a year away, neighbors told ABC15 they will never forget Lauren.

"Yeah, it was honestly shocking," said neighbor Kathleen Tomes.

Tomes and others who live in the gated community of Paradise Ridge still vividly remember the days that followed the discovery of Heike. The hiking trail Heike was using when she was attacked runs behind the community.

"It has never left our hearts," said neighbor Kim Gibson, who followed the case closely in April and May 2023.

Tomes told ABC15 she remembers the community banding together, sharing information and the surveillance footage put out by police.

ABC15 IS HERE TO HELP Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Email us: share@abc15.com Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

"We just want the world to know what a sweet person she was, and what she meant to us and her family," said Heike's mom, Lana.

Lauren's parents flew in from Washington state to ask the community for help in the days following her murder.

Saturday marks one year since Amber Winter witnessed suspect Zion Teasley being taken into custody. DNA from Lauren's shoe was just one piece of evidence.

"It's emotional when you think about it, because, you know, someone's life was taken," said Winter. "And to think that, I guess, that she was just so young and that happened so close to home."

Teasley is now charged with first-degree murder. The Maricopa County Attorney's Office filed a motion in December to seek the death penalty.

This week Phoenix Police told ABC15 the case will be active through prosecution and there is no information to indicate the attack was anything other than random.

"We continue to work diligently on the case against this defendant," said MCAO when asked about the case Friday.

Gibson said that on the first anniversary of Heike's passing, someone left flowers in the area where she was found. Tomes said at first trail traffic was a little lighter, but now it's returned to normal. Both neighbors said they think about Lauren every time they walk along the trail.

"Every time we ride by or walk by, we say a prayer, right where Lauren was last laid to rest," said Gibson.

"This has been a difficult weekend for our family as we mark one year since our sweet, beautiful Lauren was taken from us," said Lauren's parents Jeff and Lana in a statement. "We have now lived a year of firsts without Lauren. She had so much promise and hope for the future. We will remember Lauren for the kind, thoughtful, and loving person that she was. She is constantly in our thoughts. We find comfort and peace knowing that Lauren is in Heaven and that we will see her again someday."

They also said they are grateful for the work of both the Phoenix Police Department and the Maricopa County Attorney's Office

"Well, you have people here that pray for her, pray for you," said Gibson when asked if she had a message for Lauren's family.

Teasley plead not guilty and is still in custody. His trial is currently set for October 2025.