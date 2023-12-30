MCAO seeking death penalty against Lauren Heike's accused killer

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Attorney's Office has confirmed to ABC15 that it is seeking the death penalty against the man accused of killing Lauren Heike.

In May, a grand jury indictment was announced against 22-year-old Zion Teasley on a first-degree murder charge in Maricopa County.

MCSO

Teasley is accused of murdering 29-year-old Lauren Heike, whose body was found on April 29 outside a neighborhood near Scottsdale Road and Mayo Boulevard.

Teasley was arrested on May 4 by the Phoenix Police Department after releasing surveillance video showing a man near the area where Heike's body was found.

BREAKING: Maricopa County Attorney’s Office has filed a motion to seek the death penalty in the Zion Teasley case. He is accused of killing #LaurenHeike back in April of this year. Her parents releasing the statement below vowing to be here every step of the way to ensure justice… pic.twitter.com/C2UBOEUMlA — Ashley Holden (@ashleyvholden) December 30, 2023

Lauren's parents, Jeff and Lana Heike released the following statement regarding the announcement:

"We received word late this afternoon that the Maricopa County Attorney's Office (MCAO) has filed a Notice of Intent to Seek the Death Penalty for Lauren's murder. Our family supports MCAO's decision and we are grateful for the work of both MCAO and Phoenix PD. We know that our journey through the criminal justice system is just beginning, but we will be there every step of the way to ensure that Lauren receives justice. As we make our way through our first Christmas season without Lauren, our hearts continue to break over her life being cut short by the violent actions of another. However, we want Lauren to be remembered for the beautiful and kind person that she was. We have hope and find joy in the knowledge that we will someday be reunited with Lauren. We ask for your prayers and for privacy at this time."

ABC15 has reached out to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for more details.