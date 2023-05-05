Watch Now
Man in custody in connection to murder of 29-year-old found dead in north Phoenix neighborhood

Lauren Heike's body was found Saturday morning
On Wednesday, 29-year-old Lauren Heike's family addressed the public, asking for information regarding Lauren's murder.
Posted at 6:59 PM, May 04, 2023
PHOENIX — A man has been taken into custody Thursday in connection to the murder of 29-year-old Lauren Heike.

Phoenix police believe she was killed Friday night and wasn't found until Saturday morning, in the Paradise Ridge community near Scottsdale Road and Mayo Boulevard.

Investigators say she was attacked from behind and had "trauma to her body" but have not confirmed an official cause of death.

Police released surveillance video showing a man running in the area and asked the public for help identifying him as a possible suspect. Authorities have not confirmed if that is who was taken into custody.

Heike's family spoke at an emotional news conference Wednesday.

"I talk to her every single day, at least once or twice a day, and texted,” said Lana Heike, Lauren's mom. “Every phone call ended with, ‘I love you mom.’”

Heike's parents and best friends never heard from her again after a routine Friday morning hike.

No further details have been released.

