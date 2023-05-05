Man in custody in connection to murder of 29-year-old found dead in north Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX — A man has been taken into custody Thursday in connection to the murder of 29-year-old Lauren Heike.

Phoenix police believe she was killed Friday night and wasn't found until Saturday morning, in the Paradise Ridge community near Scottsdale Road and Mayo Boulevard.

Investigators say she was attacked from behind and had "trauma to her body" but have not confirmed an official cause of death.

Police released surveillance video showing a man running in the area and asked the public for help identifying him as a possible suspect. Authorities have not confirmed if that is who was taken into custody.

NEW INFO ON HOMICIDE investigation. Police are hoping someone can help them identify the person in this short video who may have info on a homicide case from 6500 E Libby Street. Anyone with info call police or @SilentwitnessAZ

Original media advisory:https://t.co/8ITIbfihky pic.twitter.com/2vnwY840NC — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) May 3, 2023

Heike's family spoke at an emotional news conference Wednesday.

Lauren Heike's parents plea for information on daughter's murder

"I talk to her every single day, at least once or twice a day, and texted,” said Lana Heike, Lauren's mom. “Every phone call ended with, ‘I love you mom.’”

Heike's parents and best friends never heard from her again after a routine Friday morning hike.

No further details have been released.