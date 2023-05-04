Lauren Heike's parents plea for information on daughter's murder

PHOENIX — On Wednesday, 29-year-old Lauren Heike's family addressed the public, asking for information regarding Lauren's murder.

"I talk to her every single day at least once or twice a day and texted,” said Lana Heike, Lauren's mom. “Every phone call ended with, ‘I love you mom’.”

Lauren's parents and best friends never heard from her again after a routine Friday morning hike.

One of Lauren’s best friends, River Hubbel said, “Knowing what we know, I feel like my body told me something that evening."

Police say Lauren was on a popular trail close to where she lived, just west of Scottsdale Road near Loop 101.

“She loved to exercise. She was walking and we know she was happy she went out that morning on a beautiful day, to do what she does every day," Lana said.

She said she talked to her daughter the night before her death. Lauren’s body was found 24 hours after her hike.

Phoenix police say Lauren was "viciously" attacked from behind. Investigators labeled a man that was once a person of interest, now a suspect.

Police say he is upwards of six feet tall, last seen running near the area wearing dark clothing and a backpack.

NEW INFO ON HOMICIDE investigation. Police are hoping someone can help them identify the person in this short video who may have info on a homicide case from 6500 E Libby Street. Anyone with info call police

Original media advisory:https://t.co/8ITIbfihky

"The behavior, in my opinion, was so heinous that I would imagine that the subject would be displaying behavior symptoms that just would look out of place," said James Hester, homicide lieutenant for the Phoenix Police Department.

Investigators were out canvassing the area where Lauren was killed for even more evidence Wednesday and warning neighbors to not walk or hike alone.

Phoenix police's release regarding the murder is posted in the area with the statement " Warning - Do not walk alone. Report suspicious activity," written above it.

Lauren's family, who's in town from Washington state, pled for anyone with information to come forward.

“She was my little girl. I'm going to miss her terribly," said Lauren's father, Jeff while crying. “I just hope they can find whoever did this to her.”

Police have not disclosed if Lauren knew the suspect or say what kind of, if any, weapons were used so they don't jeopardize the investigation.

Silent Witness is offering a $2,000 reward for any information.