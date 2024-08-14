Man accused of murdering Lauren Heike facing new charges in previous assault

PHOENIX — The man accused of killing a woman on a north Phoenix hiking trail last year is now facing new charges tied to another assault.

According to newly obtained court documents, Zion Teasley has now been charged with aggravated assault and burglary stemming from an alleged attack in January 2020. Those documents say the weapon used was a knife and the victim was another woman.

Teasley was already accused of murdering 29-year-old Lauren Heike in April 2023 Heike was on a popular running trail when she was attacked. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in that case. Teasley pleaded not guilty and his trial is currently set for October 2025.

It appears Teasley will be back in court on August 30. ABC15 will be working to learn more details about these new charges.