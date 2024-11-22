Driver fleeing police crashes into home, multiple cars in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — Some residents of a west Phoenix neighborhood were jolted awake Friday morning after a driver fleeing police crashed their SUV into a home and several cars.

Phoenix police say it happened near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road just after 2 a.m.

They attempted to stop a speeding driver not far from the scene.

That driver refused to stop and fled police, quickly leaving the officers' line of sight.

Police say not long after losing sight of the SUV, the driver lost control of their vehicle a short time and crashed into the home and cars.

The driver was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons, but he has since been released.

It's not clear yet what charges he will face, but police believe impairment was a factor in the crash.

No one else was hurt in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.