2 brothers hospitalized after stabbing each other, police say

PHOENIX — Two brothers have been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after stabbing each other Monday evening, according to Phoenix Police.

Police say they responded to reports of an "unknown trouble" in the area of 6900 West Coolidge Street around 6:45 p.m.

When they arrived, they found two brothers suffering from stab wounds.

According to police, the brothers got into a physical fight that resulted in a "mutual stabbing."

Both were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.