Waymo acquires 5,458-acre proving grounds site in $220M deal

Waymo has acquired a massive proving grounds site near Phoenix in a $220 million deal that emphasizes the autonomous ride-hailing company's growing commitment to the metro.

The property – which stretches 5,458 acres around 211th Avenue and Dove Valley Road – is in the far northwest portion of the City of Surprise, bordering Wittmann. Chrysler formerly used the site to test its vehicles, then Apple reportedly used it for its own autonomous vehicle testing.

The acquisition closed on June 5, according to real estate database Vizzda. A spokesperson for Waymo confirmed the deal on June 8, though was unable to provide further details at the time of publication.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.