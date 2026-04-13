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Want fries with that? Mesa ranks among most affordable US cities for restaurant prices

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Mesa ranks No. 4 among cities with the lowest restaurant price inflation at 2.4% — below the national average of 3.2%.

The top city in the country for keeping eatery inflation at bay was Henderson, Nevada (1.7%) followed by Las Vegas (2.2%). North Las Vegas; Corpus Christi, Texas; and Memphis, Tennessee tied for third place at 2.3%. Lubbock, Texas; Durham, North Carolina; Washington, D.C.; and Newark, New Jersey tied for fifth place at 2.5%.

That's according to the first quarterly State of Local Commerce update from DoorDash — the food delivery company, which rolled out autonomous delivery robots in the East Valley last year. The analysis was determined by the Restaurant Price Index, based on a fixed basket of items from merchants with at least one order per month during the index period.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

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