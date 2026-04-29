Walmart earmarks millions for multiple Arizona store upgrades

PHOENIX — Walmart Inc. (Nasdaq: WMT) is set to start remodeling 18 stores across Arizona this year, as part of its efforts to modernize its in-store and digital shopping experiences.

The world’s largest retailer plans on upgrading layouts and technology while also adding and enhancing services at the remolded stores.

Some of the specific changes being made include wider aisles, displays meant to be more eye-catching, expanded pickup and delivery services, as well as updated vision centers and pharmacies.

There will also be more digital touchpoints to encourage shoppers to check out inventory and product choices online.

Much of the construction has already started and several of the upgraded Arizona Walmarts will be completed in the coming weeks.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.