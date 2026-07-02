Valleywise Health names new CEO as longtime leader steps down

Valleywise Health has promoted Dr. Michael White to president and CEO of the nonprofit health system.

Serving as executive vice president and chief clinical officer of Valleywise Health since 2019, White will assume his new position on Aug. 1.

He replaces Steve Purves, who led the health system for 12 years. Last December, Purves announced he would retire when his contract ends this year.

"Mr. Purves has been a fantastic and phenomenal leader and mentor to me," White told Phoenix Business Journal.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.