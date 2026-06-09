Valley restaurant group bets on World Cup activation as ticket prices hit record highs

The World Cup starts up this week, and owners of Valley restaurants and bars are hoping the international soccer tournament will bring fans to their establishments all summer long.

With games being played across the United States, in Canada and Mexico, many Arizonians are traveling to watch some of the World Cup games in person, but with reports showing that ticket prices have hit records, some restaurant owners see this as an opportunity.

“Most of the time, the World Cup is not in the United States, so the times of the matches are horrible — they could be 6 a.m. or midnight, and there's not an opportunity to capitalize on it,” Les Corieri, the co-owner of Evening Entertainment Group, told the Business Journal. “Since it's in the United States and all the times are during the times that we're open, I said we have to make this a full activation.”

Corieri's big push will be at Evening Entertainment Group’s Backyard concept, which has locations in Phoenix at Desert Ridge Marketplace and in Gilbert near SanTan Village.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.