True Food Kitchen files for bankruptcy, plans to close 12 restaurants

True Food Kitchen⁠, the Scottsdale-based restaurant chain founded by Sam Fox and eventually spun off from Fox Restaurant Concepts⁠ into its own company, filed Oct. 4 for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

In documents filed with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court⁠ for the Southern District of Texas, True Food said its debt obligations total approximately $42.1 million as of Oct. 4 Nine total companies under the True Food umbrella were part of the Chapter 11 filing.

As part of the company’s restructuring plan, True Food plans to close 12 of its restaurants, while the other 34 restaurants across 14 states will continue operating at usual. The company also runs a test kitchen at its headquarters facility at 8605 E. Raintree Drive.

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