First Look: Acclaimed chef unveils Homme Thai Supper Club, her second restaurant

The chef behind the acclaimed LeDu Thai in downtown Phoenix is opening a new “fine-casual” supper club and bar in Uptown Phoenix that has deep personal roots to the owner.

Vivid “Gabby” Chu announced her new concept, Homme Thai Supper Club, will open on Oct. 8. It will be located at 322 E. Camelback Road in a space that can sit 100 people.

"LeDu Thai was my dream brought to life, and the support from the Phoenix community gave me the confidence to share even more of my story," Chu said. "Homme Thai Supper Club is an invitation to sit at my family's table.”

Chu said every dish at the new restaurant’s menu reflects a recipe she grew up eating.

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