Child killed in three-car crash on Interstate 10

A child was killed following a three-car crash along Interstate 10 Tuesday morning.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-10 at 43rd Avenue around 10:40 a.m.

Investigators said a Dodge Challenger struck a Toyota Corolla that had slowed in traffic. The Corolla then struck the rear of a Chrysler Pacifica.

A four-year-old who was in the back seat of the Toyota was taken to the hospital, where they later died. A two-year-old who was also in the Corolla was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Both children were wearing seatbelts, investigators added.

All lanes of eastbound I-10 are closed in the area.

At this time, the cause of the crash is under investigation.