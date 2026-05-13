UFC, WWE parent company signs 7-event deal for Phoenix

TKO Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: TKO), the premium sports and entertainment company that owns global combat sports brands UFC, WWE and Zuffa Boxing, as well as PBR, a professional bull riding organization, will bring seven events to the Valley over the next three years.
The company announced on May 12 a multi-year agreement with the Arizona Sports & Events Alliance to hold a series of premier UFC, WWE, PBR, and Zuffa Boxing events in Arizona.
In a statement about the deal, TKO’s executive vice president of event development and operations, Peter Dropick, said the company will be bringing “some of our biggest events to the state.”