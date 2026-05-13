UFC, WWE parent company signs 7-event deal for Phoenix

TKO Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: TKO), the premium sports and entertainment company that owns global combat sports brands UFC, WWE and Zuffa Boxing, as well as PBR, a professional bull riding organization, will bring seven events to the Valley over the next three years.

The company announced on May 12 a multi-year agreement with the Arizona Sports & Events Alliance to hold a series of premier UFC, WWE, PBR, and Zuffa Boxing events in Arizona.

In a statement about the deal, TKO’s executive vice president of event development and operations, Peter Dropick, said the company will be bringing “some of our biggest events to the state.”

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.