Steel fabrication company invests $20M to open second East Valley factory

An Arizona-based steel fabrication company constructed a 65,000-square-foot facility in 2021 with the idea that it would handle its fabrication duties for the next 20 years.

But five years later, AF Steel Fabricators LLC has experienced dramatic growth driven by a construction boom in the Phoenix metro and demand for its work on major projects — including TSMC's sprawling north Phoenix campus as well as work on data centers, high-rise buildings and a contract to fabricate steel for the southwest border wall.

To keep up with the demand, the company is about to open an adjacent 55,000-square-foot processing facility, Fab 2, at the beginning of October. The company invested $20 million in the expansion.

Once Fab 2 is up and running, processing will increase nearly five-fold. In other words, the second fab will increase processing from about 60 tons a day to 240 tons a day. The company, which now has 210 workers, has plans to hire 75 people by January 2027 as the new facility opens.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.