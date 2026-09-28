Texas bioscience firm expands in Scottsdale as AZ headcount tops 200

A Texas-based molecular diagnostics firm is expanding its Valley footprint with a new office and laboratory in Scottsdale.

Castle Biosciences Inc. is leasing 55,000 square feet of space at 8667 E. Hartford Drive in Perimeter Center, a 260-acre mixed-use commercial and business park in north Scottsdale.

"This investment gives our teams additional space, infrastructure and capacity to support our work on behalf of patients and clinicians today as well as our anticipated growth in the future. We're proud of the presence we've built in Arizona over the years and look forward to growing alongside the Scottsdale community," said Kristen Oelschlager, chief operating officer of Castle Biosciences.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

