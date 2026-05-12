Sip Fresh chain plots AZ growth after doubling footprint in 2025

Sip Fresh, a California-based specialty beverage concept, signed two more leases in the Valley and the company’s CEO said Arizona will play a major role in its future.

The quick-service restaurant concept that focuses on fresh fruit-based juices, teas and handcrafted smoothies already has a location in Arrowhead Towne Center in Glendale and later this year intends to open shops in the Chandler Fashion Park mall in the East Valley and the Tanger Outlets Phoenix in Glendale near the Westgate Entertainment District.

“Our expansion within these high-visibility shopping centers underscores the strength and scalability of our model,” said Sharon Arthofer, Sip Fresh’s founder and CEO. “As we continue to grow, locations like these allow us to build more brand awareness and create ownership opportunities for entrepreneurs interested in joining the Sip Fresh team.”

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.