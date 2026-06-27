AZ Transportation Board approves new plans for new highway, widening others

The Arizona State Transportation Board recently approved the Arizona Department of Transportation’s next five-year plan for different improvements on highways across Arizona.

The cost of the five-year plan is $11.3 billion; ADOT tells ABC15 it’s a mix of federal and state funding. Some of the transportation funding costs come from voter-approved propositions.

In Maricopa County, the projects include beginning construction on State Route 30, a new freeway that will connect Loop 303 to Loop 202 South Mountain in the West Valley.

Other projects in Maricopa County:



Widening and other improvements to the Mini-Stack Interchange east of downtown Phoenix at I-10, Loop 202 and SR 51



Widening US 60 between Ellsworth and Meridian roads



In other parts of Arizona:



Widening SR 260 east of Payson



Widening US 93 between Wickenburg and Wikieup



Constructing James Ranch Road between SR 80 and the new Douglas Land Port of Entry



Improving I-17 from Dugas Road at milepost 269 to milepost 275



For Pima County, there are a few projects planned, as well:



Widening I-10 from Alvernon Way to Valencia Road and building ramps for the connection of future SR 210 to I-10

Improving the I-10 interchanges at Park Avenue and Sixth Avenue



Some of these projects will get started this year, whereas the start of construction of the new SR 30 will begin next summer, according to ADOT.