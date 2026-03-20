Scottsdale resort adds restaurant, specialty villas in $24M transformation

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Hilton Scottsdale Resort & Villas, a 247-room resort with 45 villas, has finished $24 million that included completely updating the villas, adding a dozen new rooms including a suite, reimagining the fitness center and adding a new restaurant.

The resort, at 6333 N. Scottsdale Rd, has been doing the renovation in phases, with the final phases ending earlier this year. The resort’s villas, which are marketed for family and group travel, were completely gutted and reimagined.

The new restaurant, Salt & Sol, has a Mediterranean menu and is located outside near the resort’s pool with shaded seating areas.

“This transformation marks a defining new chapter for Hilton Scottsdale Resort,” Tom Clearwater, general manager of Hilton Scottsdale Resort & Villas, told the Business Journal.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.