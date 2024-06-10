Watch Now
Postino, The Porch sign on for $120M Queen Creek mixed-use project

Rendering of the Postino location in The Switchyard, a $120 million mixed-use project set to break ground in Queen Creek in Q4 of 2024.
Posted at 8:43 AM, Jun 10, 2024

The developers of a Queen Creek mixed-use project announced anchor restaurant tenants before the center has even broken ground.

Creation, the real estate developer founded by David Sellers and Bob Agahi, has released plans for a $120 million mixed-use project at the northeast corner of Ellsworth and Ocotillo roads in Queen Creek.

The center, which is being called The Switchyard, will be located on 10 acres and will have 54,000 square feet of restaurant, retail and office space. There will also be multifamily residential in the development, which is expected to break ground in the fourth quarter of 2024.

It's the latest big development in the fast-growing suburb of Queen Creek, where LG Energy Solution Ltd. is building a huge $5.5 billion battery manufacturing complex that has drawn industrial development [bizjournals.com] and more housing demand to the area.

Led by 'House of Sport' and Whole Foods, Gilbert retail center takes shape Japan’s Round1 Bowling takes over former Sears space at Chandler Fashion Center Federal Pizza joins tenant lineup for Paradise Valley Mall renovation

NEW IN QUEEN CREEK

The town of Queen Creek opened their newest park this June- say hello to ‘Frontier Family Park!’

“It's the town's newest park at 85 acres. We have a lot of different play amenities going in… your typical baseball, softball fields, soccer, football fields, lots of pickleball courts, a real fun and exciting inclusive playground, basketball courts, volleyball courts, fishing lake, just all of the things in one place,” said Adam Robinson, Interim Director of Parks and Recreation, to ABC15.

Read more of this story by clicking here.

