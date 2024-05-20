Watch Now
Federal Pizza joins tenant lineup for Paradise Valley Mall renovation

Grace Stufkosky
Federal Pizza, which opened in uptown Phoenix more than a decade ago, is set to expand in 2025.
Posted at 8:57 AM, May 20, 2024
Phoenix-based restaurant company Upward Projects knows a lot about expansion — its Postino brand has nearly 30 locations across six states — but one of its other restaurants that only had one location for 11 years is ready to grow.

Upward’s Federal Pizza will open a second location in the upcoming project, dubbed PV, that Red Development is building as part of the redevelopment of the Paradise Valley Mall site in northeast Phoenix at the northwest corner of Tatum Boulevard and Cactus Road in Phoenix.

The new Federal Pizza eatery, which will be 4,243 square feet, is expected to break ground in the coming weeks and then open in early 2025. It will be joining the likes of Whole Foods, Flower Child, TEN Sushi, Wren House Brewing, Trevor’s Liquors, Blanco and Life Time in the new mixed-use development.

