Led by Dick's 'House of Sport' and Whole Foods, Gilbert retail center takes shape

An emerging retail center in Gilbert with heavyweight users including Whole Foods committed to the project cleared a checkpoint on June 5.

Gilbert Planning Commission recommended approval of a site plan, landscaping, elevations, floor plans and more for Signature At San Tan Village — a proposed 30-acre development near the northwest corner of Williams Field Road and San Tan Village Parkway.

Tenants including Whole Foods Market and Dick's Sporting Goods House of Sport are anchors of the overall development, which will bring 11 new buildings that total 326,731 square feet of new retail, restaurants and commercial space to the corner.

A separate action was taken Wednesday by the planning commission for the House of Sport, which recommended approval of a conditional-use permit for the big-box retailer. The planning commission voted to approve both cases by 7-0 tallies.

