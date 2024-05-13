Japan’s Round1 Bowling takes over former Sears space at Chandler Fashion Center

Round1 Bowling & Arcade, a Japanese-based multi-entertainment chain, is expanding its footprint in the Valley.

The Asian company, which has more than 50 locations in the U.S., has operated in Glendale at the Arrowhead Towne Center since December 2023 and has just leased a 65,000-square-foot space at the Chandler Fashion Center. There is also a Round1 facility in Tucson.

“We want to provide endless fun and help our guests create special memories. With all of our different activities, there is something for everyone in the [Chandler] community,” Shane Kaji, Round1’s executive vice president, said in a statement.

Video in the player above highlights ABC15's previous coverage of the Glendale Round1 location.

Round1 is unique among the competitive bowling and arcade concepts. Its links to Japan bring games and activities that are not as common in the U.S. to North American customers.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.