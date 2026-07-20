Pinal County faces surge of data center and energy projects across 6,000 acres

Pinal County is working through a surge of requests from developers and energy companies seeking to set up land for more data centers, power plants and energy storage.

Six separate items for such projects across more than 6,000 acres were on the county's Planning and Zoning Commission's July 16 agenda.

The rush comes after one massive project near the city of Eloy – Vermaland LLC’s La Osa Energy Center – faced a last-minute wave of community opposition in May, pushing Vermaland to significantly reduce the size. It’s now planning for an 11-building data center campus at a 3,300-acre site, instead of the 59-building campus originally proposed.

It also comes following a new pause on tax incentives for data center developers passed in the state budget.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.