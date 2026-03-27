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Phoenix negotiates with developers after data center zoning rules trigger claims

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Hearing notice - Data Center Zoning
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The city of Phoenix is working out deals with developers who say new data center zoning rules are suppressing their projects and property values.

One such project is from Aligned Data Centers, which was planning to convert a vacant Deer Valley office park off Interstate 17 and Loop 101 into a data center campus.

Aligned is one of at least 11 landowners that have filed Prop 207 waivers – which allow them to be compensated for their property’s loss in value due to a new local land use rule under state law – after the city passed a new data center zoning ordinance last summer.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

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