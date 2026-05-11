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Prosecutors to seek death penalty for Arizona prisoner involved in deadly assault

Ricky Wassenaar is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of dangerous and deadly assault by a prisoner
One of Arizona’s most notorious prisoners was able to kill three fellow inmates last week because of significant security failures and missed warning signs, according to a union leader and an advocate. Ricky Wassenaar is the “sole suspect” in the April 4, 2025 deaths at the Tucson prison complex, according to a statement from the Arizona Department of Corrections. Wassenaar is infamous for his role in a 2004 hostage crisis that lasted two weeks.
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PINAL COUNTY, AZ — The Pinal County Sheriff's Office has decided to seek the death penalty against one of Arizona's most notorious criminals.

RELATED: Family sues Arizona over inmate's death, alleging prison ignored serial killer's warnings

Ricky Wassenaar was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of dangerous and deadly assault by a prisoner in relation to the April 2025 killing of three fellow inmates at a Tucson prison.

The deaths occurred just months after prison officials had moved Wassenaar from a maximum-security cell to the general population.

See previous ABC15 coverage of Wassenaar in the player above.

Wassenaar is infamous for his role in a 2004 hostage crisis that lasted two weeks. It was the longest prison standoff in Arizona history.

RELATED: AZ Corrections director questioned about prison homicides

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