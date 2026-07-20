Phoenix among top metros for aerospace, defense investment, report says

Phoenix was named as the No. 8 metropolitan area in the U.S. for aerospace and defense investment by manufacturing consulting firm Global Location Strategies.

The report highlights Phoenix's established ecosystem and identifies the area as "one of the top places in the country for aerospace and defense investment" thanks to a strong business climate and diverse advanced manufacturing scene that is attractive to commercial and defense manufacturers, electronics producers and tech companies.

Phoenix benefits from having a long history of aerospace production and engineering, with numerous firms in one place making for a strong supply chain and opportunities for collaboration. In addition, the metro has significant military presence with Luke Air Force Base in the West Valley and a valuable workforce supplier in Arizona State University, the report noted. The report also highlighted the Valley's good freight infrastructure and dependable utilities.

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