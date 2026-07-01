Pennsylvania pharmacy shutters Phoenix facility, cutting 116 jobs

PHOENIX — A Pennsylvania-based admixture pharmacy is shutting down its Valley operations and laying off more than 100 workers, adding to a string of recent job cuts in the Grand Canyon State.

Central Admixture Pharmacy Services (CAPS) on June 25 informed state officials of its plans to close its Phoenix facility at 2200 S. 43rd Ave. and lay off 116 employees.

Layoffs will begin on August 24 or within 14 days from that date, the letter said, with some roles not ending until Dec. 31.

CAPS has 23 locations nationwide and specializes in the outsourcing of compounded sterile preparations for hospitals and outpatient facilities, according to its website.

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