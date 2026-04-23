Honeywell plans to expand aircraft engine manufacturing in Phoenix for proposed US Navy jet trainer

Honeywell Aerospace plans to expand aircraft engine manufacturing in Phoenix, the latest sign of potential growth for one of Arizona's largest aerospace businesses as it prepares to spin off into a standalone public company.

The Phoenix-based company announced on April 20 that it will add on-site assembly of its F124-GA-200 jet engines at its Phoenix Engines campus. The engines would power the Beechcraft M-346N aircraft, which Textron Aviation Defense and Leonardo are offering as a candidate for the Navy's Undergraduate Jet Training System program.

The Navy is expected to award that contract in 2027. If Textron Aviation Defense wins the contract, Honeywell said assembly of the engines would begin in Phoenix that year, with more than 400 engines expected to be built over the next 13 years.

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