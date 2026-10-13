Homebuilder leads cause for Arizona's first Holocaust education center

Steve Hilton, co-founder and executive chairman of Scottsdale-based Meritage Homes Corp. (NYSE: MTH), is leading the charge to develop Arizona's first Holocaust education center in downtown Phoenix.

His late father, Sam Hilton, survived five concentration camps during World War II. He later spoke to children about his experiences and became an expert witness for the FBI, which led to the deportation of some Nazis who were hiding in the U.S.

Following in his father's footsteps to continue educating children about the Holocaust is one of the most important things Steve Hilton said he's ever done.

The $50 million project to build a 31,000-square-foot building on the site of Phoenix's first Jewish synagogue in downtown Phoenix is expected to be completed by late next year, Hilton said.

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