Former Axon exec launches drone security startup, already employs 500 after M&A deals

A former Axon Enterprise Inc. executive has launched a new startup that integrates drones, manned security guards, sensors and remote command to ensure safety for businesses and events.

Pat Madden, former vice president and general manager for Axon’s TASER business line, has unveiled Deus X Defense after laying the foundation of the company for several months, adding another player to Phoenix's growing drone sector.

“We're building it in pieces, but we're live right now because we acquired two security companies. We deliver premier, white glove security as a service,” Madden said. “Then, we’ve launched our drone-as-a-service capability.”

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