Fiesta Bowl, Visit Phoenix team up to launch corporate field day at Grand Canyon University

The Fiesta Sports Foundation, the organization that puts on the Fiesta Bowl, and Visit Phoenix, the Valley’s largest destination marketing organization, are ready to put on a large, field-day-style event for adults where companies compete against each other.

They are calling it the Phoenix Corporate Games, and it will be held on March 19, across the athletic facilities at Grand Canyon University in west Phoenix.

Besides trying to start a fun, community-building event, Eric Moses, the executive director and CEO of the Fiesta Sports Foundation, said it will be an opportunity to bring more businesses into the orbit of Fiesta Sports, which recently revamped its approach to corporate partnerships and sponsorships.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.