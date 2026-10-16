Child taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in driveway in Queen Creek

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — A child is critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in a driveway in Queen Creek.

On Friday morning, emergency crews were called to the 21900 block of East Escalante Road for reports of an injured child.

Officials with the Queen Creek Police Department say a 4-year-old boy was reportedly hit while the family was getting ready to leave the home.

The child was taken to a hospital for treatment and is said to be in extremely critical condition.

An investigation remains underway, but this appears to be a tragic accident at this time, police at the scene say.