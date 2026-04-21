Arizona Science Center taps longtime exec to lead 120-employee museum

The Arizona Science Center has announced Tammy Stewart as the organization's new president and CEO.

Stewart had been serving as interim president and CEO for the past six months after the departure of Guy Labine, the previous CEO who took a new job in 2025 after being with the museum since March 2022. Labine is now CEO of TELUS Spark Science Centre, a museum in Calgary, Canada.

Appointed to the permanent CEO job by the museum's Board of Trustees, Stewart brings 25 years of experience in arts and cultural organizations to her new role overseeing the science center's $14 million operation that has more than 120 employees.

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